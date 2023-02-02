COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries

Feb. 2, 2023, 6:48 p.m.

With 03 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,105.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 157 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 03 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 693 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 9 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 15 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 5 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,061 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

