Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

