Weather Forecast: Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar

May 9, 2025, 7:48 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Gandaki provinces and some hilly areas of Koshi provines. There will be mainly fair to partly cloudy in Bagmati, Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi and Lumbini Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Pokhara, Surkhet and Dhangadhi. There will be fair to partly cloudy in Kathmandu, Janakpur and Biratnagar.

There will be partly cloudy in all over the country.

