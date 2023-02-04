COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries

Feb. 4, 2023, 7:44 p.m.

With 0 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,106.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 395 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 01 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 889 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 10 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 9 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 4 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,068 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

