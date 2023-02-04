Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall is Likely In Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Province 1

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, along with the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.