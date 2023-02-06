Rashtriya Swatantra Party Ministers Resigns

The ministers of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

The Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security Dol Prasad Aryal, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Shishir Khanal and Minister of State of Health and Population Dr Toshima Karki have submitted their resignation letters to PM Prachanda at the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The resignation was handed over post the joint meeting of the party’s central committee members and party lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the party will continue its support to the government.