Rashtriya Swatantra Party Ministers Resigns

Rashtriya Swatantra Party Ministers Resigns

Feb. 6, 2023, 7:11 a.m.

The ministers of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

The Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security Dol Prasad Aryal, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Shishir Khanal and Minister of State of Health and Population Dr Toshima Karki have submitted their resignation letters to PM Prachanda at the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The resignation was handed over post the joint meeting of the party’s central committee members and party lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the party will continue its support to the government.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions
Feb 06, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries
Feb 05, 2023
European Commissioner For International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen Visits Nepal
Feb 05, 2023
NIMB Enables NEPALPAY TAP & NEPALPAY QR In Fin POS
Feb 05, 2023
Nepal Rastra Bank’s First Governor Himalaya Sumsher Rana Passed Away At The Age Of 95
Feb 05, 2023

More on Politics

POLITICS Consensus To Contentions By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago
National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
All Party Meeting Decides To Continue Consensus And Cooperation By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Seven Party Taskforce Submits Draft Of Common Program By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago
PRACHANDA'S THIRD INNINGS Shaking And Shocking By A Correspondent 1 month ago

The Latest

NEPAL COUNTRY ACTION PLAN: CCA's Road Map To Clean Cooking By Keshab Poudel Feb 06, 2023
Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
Ukrainian Defense Minister Stresses Readiness Against Major Russian Offensive By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2023
European Commissioner For International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75