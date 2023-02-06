Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

