IGP Singh In Abu Dhabi To Participate In Interpol Met

Feb. 7, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Inspector General of Nepal Police (IGP) Dhiraj Pratap Singh arrived at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday to participate in the 24th Asian Regional Conference of Interpol scheduled from February 7 to 9.

IGP Singh, who is also the head of National Central Bureau (NCB) Kathmandu Nepal, is accompanied by Superintendent of Police of Nepal Police Headquarters Interpol Branch Anupam Shumsher Rana. Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Sahakul Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Inspector General of Police and other senior police officers bade them farewell at the Tribhuvan International Airport Gauchar Monday morning, according to a press statement issued by the Police Headquarters.

In the three-day conference, police chiefs of the Asian countries, delegations of Interpol and various concerned bodies will have a comprehensive discussion on matters like police coordination for the control of international crimes. In the absence of the IGP, AIG Thapa will take the charge of the daily administrative work of the Nepal Police Headquarters, read the statement.

