Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain And Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

