Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1