KOICA Held AConsultative Workshop For Its Volunteer Partner Organizations

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organized a Consultative Workshop for its Volunteer Partner Organizations on February 09, 2023 in Kathmandu.

The workshop aimed to provide a platform for various stakeholders including government representatives, volunteer recipient organizations, new volunteers, and representatives of KOICA Nepal Office to share information about the Volunteer Program, Procedures, Residence Security Guidelines, and KOICA’S intervention in Green ODA.

This meeting gave a platform to discuss ways to promote a better policy and effective implementation of Volunteer program in the future as well as evaluate the KOICA’s volunteer program by sharing the best practices and creative ideas to improve volunteer program in Nepal. About 40 participants from different partner organizations participated in the program.

Jeong Eun Song, Country Director a.i of KOICA Nepal Office welcomed the participants. She emphasized the importance of cooperation from recipient organization to strengthen the KOICA program in Nepal. She mentioned that the main objective of the program is to promote friendly and cooperative relationship and mutual exchange between Korea and developing countries and to support their economic and social growth.

Simultaneously, Prahlad Karki, Undersecretary of Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration also gave congratulatory remarks. He highlighted that KOICA has identified Environment as one of its new area of interest where it pursue to develop and implement new project and programs. Since last year KOICA have been trying to incorporate the environment sector in its entire cooperation program.

KOICA staffs presented about the KOV program, Volunteer selection process in KOICA Headquarter, Public Customer Satisfactory Index, Resident Security Guidelines as well as Green ODA Programs which KOICA Nepal have been implementing since last year.

During the workshop KOICA Volunteer Youngman Yoon made a brief presentation on the progress of his project of constructing taekwondo hall at Nepal APF School. Mr. Yoon has been working as a Taekwondo Volunteer under Nepal APF School.

Likewise, Gunananda Jha, Principal of Balaju School of Engineering and Technology also shared about the project done by Seongsik Park, KOICA IT Volunteer. The project has supported the Advanced Electronic Lab which has benefitted many students of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. In addition, Sukadev Nepal, Education Section Chief of Shankarapur Municipality also shared his experience with KOICA Volunteer.

The KOICA Volunteer Program is one of the main pillars of the KOICA programs. KOICA volunteer program aims to contribute to poverty reduction and sustainable development and to promote friendly relations between Korea and host countries. Volunteer program is an important aspect of KOICA’s cooperation program in Nepal which supports to transfer Korean knowledge, expertise and technology directly in the grass root level. Now there are 8 volunteers who are actively working in various sectors. KOICA is committed in increasing the numbers of volunteers in Nepal.