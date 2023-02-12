Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visit To Nepal From Monday

Indian Foreign Secretary Of Indian Vinay Kwatra visit To Nepal

Feb. 12, 2023, 10:38 a.m.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will be on an official visit to Nepal from 13-14 February 2023 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal. This will be the first stand alone visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. During the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal.

India has historical and civilizational linkages with Nepal, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in the recent years, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India’s assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties.

