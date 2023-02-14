South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

Sung Min JANG, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda today.
According to PMO Nepal, they discussed ways and means to further strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Nepal and ROK.
