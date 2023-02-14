South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

Feb. 14, 2023, 2:03 p.m.

Sung Min JANG, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda today.

Korean special envoy with PM.jpg

According to PMO Nepal, they discussed ways and means to further strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Nepal and ROK.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis
Feb 14, 2023
Government Of Nepal And The World Bank Launch $100 Million Water Sector Governance And Infrastructure Support Project
Feb 14, 2023
Valentine Days 2023: Nepalese Youth To Celebrate As Day Of Love
Feb 14, 2023
South Korea Wants To Extend Economic Support To Nepal: Special Envoy Sung Min JANG
Feb 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumubini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Feb 14, 2023

More on National

India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
USAID ADMINISTRATOR’S NEPAL VISIT Supporting Development By A Correspondent 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
South Korea Wants To Extend Economic Support To Nepal: Special Envoy Sung Min JANG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal, India Reviewed The Wide-ranging India-Nepal Partnership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan Hands Over A Childbirth Center In Dang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
NEPAL-EU Meeting Of Mind By A Correspondent 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Government Of Nepal And The World Bank Launch $100 Million Water Sector Governance And Infrastructure Support Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
LATE HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA The End of an Era By A Correspondent Feb 14, 2023
Valentine Days 2023: Nepalese Youth To Celebrate As Day Of Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
Earthquake Affected 26 Million People In Turkey And Syria By Agencies Feb 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumubini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
POLITICS Trouble for the Coalition By A Correspondent Feb 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75