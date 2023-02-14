Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumubini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country
VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75