Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province.

Feb. 15, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

UN Launched National Gender Equality Program
Feb 15, 2023
Scientists And Researchers Called For The Equal Participation And Leadership Of Women And Girls In Science
Feb 15, 2023
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS Sharma
Feb 15, 2023
India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis
Feb 14, 2023
South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Feb 14, 2023

