Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province.

There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.
VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75