Rescue Crews In Turkey And Syria Press on

Rescuers in Turkey know that time is running out to find survivors of the earthquakes that struck along the border with Syria. But on Thursday, nearly 11 days after, they pulled a 17-year-old girl from the rubble.

The rescue took place in the southern city of Kahramanmaras, where crews have been winding their way through concrete and steel in near-freezing temperatures.

The girl, Aleyna Olmez, said, "I had nothing with me. So, I tried to pass the time."

Aid workers across the border in northwestern Syria have had to navigate additional complications brought on by years of civil war.

Those from the United Nations say more than 8,900 buildings have been damaged and 11,000 people lost their homes. They say the priority is finding them somewhere to shelter from the cold.