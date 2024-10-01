217 Dead In Disaster, 28 Missing

217 Dead In Disaster, 28 Missing

Oct. 1, 2024, 10:37 a.m.

The death toll in the landslide and flooding caused by the recent nonstop rainfall reached 217, while the number of those gone missing stands at 28.
It is the latest update shared by Spokesperson at Home Ministry, Rishiram Tiwari. In the natural disasters, 143 persons were injured.
All security agencies have been mobilized for all-out efforts of search, rescue and relief distribution, he added. The injured ones are receiving treatment at various health facilities. 
Similarly, those affected by the floods and landslides are provided with instant relief materials.
The government has given priority to search, rescue and relief distribution. The efforts to resume the blocked roadways are also going on, Tiwari shared. (RSS)

