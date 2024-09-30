Disaster Update: 192 Dead, 30 Missing

As many as 192 people have so far lost their lives and 30 others have gone missing in the floods, landslides and inundation caused by incessant rains.

Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari informed 194 people were injured in the incidents of natural disaster. He said that more than 4,500 disaster-affected people have been rescued so far by mobilizing all security agencies for search, rescue and relief after the floods and landslides.

Emergency relief materials, including food, have been provided to the flood and landslide affected people and the injured are being treated free of cost. Spokesperson Tiwari said that efforts are being made to open the obstructed highway for the operation of traffic. (RSS)