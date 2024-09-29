100 People Dead, 67 Missing In Floods And Landslides

So far, 100 people have died while 67 are reported missing in the late monsoon-induced floods and landslides that took place across the country. In addition, another 100 people have been injured in the disaster.

According to the Home Ministry, 20 people died in Lalitpur, 15 in Dhading, 12 in Kathmandu, 10 in Kavre, seven in Makwanpur, six in Sindhupalchok, five in Solukhumbu, five in Panchthar and five in Bhaktapur. Furthermore, three people have died in Dolakha, two in Sindhuli, two in Dhankuta, two in Mahottari, one each in Ramechhap, Jhapa, Udayapur, Ilam, Saptari and Nuwakot.



According to Rishiram Tiwari, spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 9,983 security personnel have been mobilized for search and rescue in the flood and landslides-affected areas and 3,039 people have been successfully rescued so far. (RSS)