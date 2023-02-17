Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Weather In the Country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.