Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Weather In the Country

Feb. 17, 2023, 7:24 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

