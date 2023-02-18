Nepal And Malawi Establish Diplomatic Relations

With this, the number of countries with which Nepal has diplomatic relations reached 178.

Feb. 18, 2023, 8:23 a.m.

Nepal and the Republic of Malawi established diplomatic relations. With this, the number of countries with which Nepal has diplomatic relations reached 178.

Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Amrit Bahadur Rai and Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of Malawi to the United Nations Agnes Mary Chimbiri-Molande signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York, this afternoon.

The two ambassadors also signed a joint letter informing the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors exchanged views on various matters of common interest to strengthen bilateral cooperation in national and international forums. They also discussed the role of Least Developed Countries as a group at different forums including at the United Nations for the protection and promotion of the shared interests of the Group. Nepal is taking over the role of the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of LDCs from Malawi next month.

Located in Southern Africa, Malawi is also a landlocked country, sharing its borders with Mozambique, Zambia, and Tanzania. It has a total of 118,484 square kilometers of area with about 20 million population.

Both Nepal and Malawi are the members of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Group of 77, Least Developed Countries (LDCs) as well as Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maha Shivratri 2023: Day Of Lord Shiva
Feb 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountains Of Province 1
Feb 18, 2023
COVID-19’s Impact On South Asia’s Youth Could Last Generations
Feb 17, 2023
UN Organized A Panel Discussion On Protecting And Promoting Human Rights Of Youth In Migration
Feb 17, 2023
National Assembly Considers University Of Nepal Bill, 2079 To Address Challenges In Education Sector
Feb 17, 2023

More on National

UN Organized A Panel Discussion On Protecting And Promoting Human Rights Of Youth In Migration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 45 minutes ago
National Assembly Considers University Of Nepal Bill, 2079 To Address Challenges In Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 50 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank Assistance Helped Finish the Dhap Dam Project By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 19 hours ago
Kechna, Kichak Vad, And The Mahabharat By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 1 hour ago
UN Launched National Gender Equality Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Scientists And Researchers Called For The Equal Participation And Leadership Of Women And Girls In Science By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Over 600,000 Devotees Perform Worship At Pashupatinath By Agencies Feb 18, 2023
Maha Shivratri 2023: Day Of Lord Shiva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2023
Putin, Lukashenko Talk Fighter Jets By Agencies Feb 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountains Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2023
COVID-19’s Impact On South Asia’s Youth Could Last Generations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2023
ADB Is Privileged To Be A Part Of Dhap Dam Reservoir By Arnaud Cauchaois Feb 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75