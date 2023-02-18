Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountains Of Province 1

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1.
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.
