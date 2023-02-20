Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Lumbini

Feb. 20, 2023, 7:05 a.m.

There are partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati and Lumbinini provinces,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

