Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Lumbini

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province .
There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .
