Foreign Secretary Paudyal Discussed Various Facts Of Bilateral Cooperation With German Parliamentary Delegation

Feb. 22, 2023, 8:57 a.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal had a meeting with a delegation from German-South Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Ms. Renate Künast today.

Discussion covered various facets of bilateral cooperation to further strengthening Nepal-German relations.

