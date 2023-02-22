Foreign Secretary Paudyal Discussed Various Facts Of Bilateral Cooperation With German Parliamentary Delegation

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal had a meeting with a delegation from German-South Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Ms. Renate Künast today.
Discussion covered various facets of bilateral cooperation to further strengthening Nepal-German relations.
