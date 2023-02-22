Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountainous Region Of Gandaki Provinces

Feb. 22, 2023, 7:05 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Gandaki Province

