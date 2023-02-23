NEPAL ARMY’S CHIEF’S CONCLAVE: In Recognition Of Contributions

The 260th Nepal Army Day was a special and unforgettable occasion for the retired chiefs of the Nepalese and Indian armies who also served as honorary generals of both armies. The Nepal Army planned the Chief's Conclave for the first time in its history with outstanding programs.

The purpose of the Chief's Conclave is very clear: it was intended to thank them for their contributions to the army as honorary generals and to allow them to reconnect on a personal level. It was held to improve army-to-army connections and warm up interpersonal ties to further Nepal's larger interests.

The Chief's Colloquium of former Chiefs of the Nepal Army and the India Army, which was organized by the Nepal Army at the initiative of COAS General Shrama, was a rare opportunity in and of itself. The retired Indian Army leaders enjoyed their four-day vacation by seeing temples and mountains, sharing experiences and camaraderie, and attending receptions with their contemporaries and colleagues.

By allowing retired chiefs to take part in the Conclave, the Indian Army has additionally demonstrated its warmth and goodwill for the Nepali Army. India Army has unique ties to Nepal and the Nepali people thanks to its extremely cordial and solid institutional interactions with the Nepal Army. For this reason, the Indian Army reportedly helped to break the impasse in 2015 so that the supply of necessities could once again resume.

In times of natural calamities, the Indian Army has been a crucial source of humanitarian assistance for Nepal. In the 2015 earthquake, the Indian Army provided incredibly helpful assistance in the rescue and recovery efforts.

The pleasant, intelligent, and competent Chief of Army Staff General Sharma is noted for his vast thoughts despite speaking relatively little. He has demonstrated this by planning the Chief's Conclave and inviting former chiefs as a mark of respect for their contributions.

In addition to providing former Indian Army Chiefs with helicopters, the Nepal Army also planned a trip to the Everest region and invited them to perform Puja in Mukti Chhetra.

The conclave, the first of its type, was conducted in conjunction with Maha Shivaratri and the 260th anniversary of the founding of the Nepalese Army. The Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), General Sharma also attended the conclave. Several topics of common interest were discussed during the conclave, according to the Army Headquarters' Directorate of Public Relations and Information.

Former Indian Army Chiefs Manoj Mukund Naravane, Dalvir Singh Suhag, Dipak Kapoor, Joginder Jaswant Singh (JS), and Vishwa Nath Sharma attended the Army Day and conclave in Nepal.

General Prajwalla Sumsher JB Rana, General Pyar Jung Thapa, General Gaurav Sumsher JB Rana, General Rajendra Chhetri, and General Purna Chandra Thapa, all previous Army Chiefs from Nepal, participated in the conclave.

Former Chiefs of the Indian Army and Nepali Army received the necessary respect from COAS General Sharma, an Honorary General of the Indian Army. On the 260th Army Day Ceremony, they were invited to the Nepal Army Pavilion Tundikhel as a special guest. During a wreath-laying ceremony on February 18, the former army chiefs also paid respect to the brave soldiers.

The conclave, according to the Army, will serve as a forum for thought exchange between the previous generation and the present Nepal Army leadership.

Although Indian Army has been hosting this kind of conclave for a long, Nepal Army started it this year with a gathering of serving and former chiefs of Nepal and the Indian Army. The conclave deliberated on a range of key issues including ways to bolster the armed forces.

In continuation of an over seven-decade-old tradition, the Indian Army chiefs are conferred the honorary rank of ‘General of the Nepal Army’ by the Nepalese President. India also confers the honorary rank of ‘General of Indian Army’ to the Nepal Army Chief.

Nepal Army said the conclave is a forum for an exchange of ideas between the old guard and the current leadership of the Nepal Army. An interactive discussion on various administrative and human resources topics was held with senior officers of the Nepal Army

All of the retired Indian Army chiefs left their homes with the feeling of camaraderie and travels to some of Nepal's most significant locations, such as Muktinath and the Everest region.

In his first year and a half in office, COAS General Sharma has already started several projects and reforms to improve the institutions of the Nepali army and the welfare of serving personnel and retired personnel. The Chief's Conclave was started by COAS General Sharma to honor former Chiefs for their accomplishments..