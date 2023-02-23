Weather Forecast: Traces Of Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Province 1 And Gandaki

There are traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.