Weather Forecast: Traces Of Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Province 1 And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Traces Of Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Province 1 And Gandaki

Feb. 23, 2023, 7:10 a.m.

There are traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Putin Meets Chinese Top Diplomat, Calls For Unity At Rally
Feb 23, 2023
Amar Ekushe And International Mother Language Day Observed In Kathmandu
Feb 22, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Discussed Various Facts Of Bilateral Cooperation With German Parliamentary Delegation
Feb 22, 2023
German Parliamentary Delegation Meets PM Prachanda
Feb 22, 2023
French Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Feb 22, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountainous Region Of Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Mainly Fair In The Sudurpaschim,Karnali, Lumbini And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountains Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Weather In the Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Decline And Fall Of The Nepali Maoists By Dipak Gyawali Feb 23, 2023
NEPAL ARMY’S CHIEF’S CONCLAVE: In Recognition Of Contributions By Keshab Poudel Feb 23, 2023
Human Error Likely Cause Of Tara Air Crash By Agencies Feb 23, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Song Calls On Former PM Nepal By Agencies Feb 23, 2023
Putin Meets Chinese Top Diplomat, Calls For Unity At Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2023
Russia's Nuclear Treaty Pullout A 'Big Mistake': President Biden By Agencies Feb 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75