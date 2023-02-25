Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 And Bagmati Province

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.