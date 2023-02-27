International Community In Nepal Express Solidarity With Ukraine, Its Independence, Peace, And Freedom

Feb. 27, 2023, 1:01 p.m.

International community in Nepal in a joint statement issued on the One-Year Anniversary of Russia’s War in Ukraine said that they stand with Ukraine, its Independence, Peace, And Freedom.

unnamed.jpg

One year ago, Vladimir Putin unleashed an unjustifiable war against Ukraine’s land, people, and sovereignty. Since then, more than 8,000 civilians have died and 14 million have been displaced from their homes. Russia’s assault on a free nation has destroyed schools and healthcare facilities in what has become the largest land war since World War II.

As part of the international community in Nepal, we mark this solemn occasion with hope. For twelve months, the people of Ukraine have courageously protected their freedom, and the global community has unified behind them. After staving off Russia’s attempt to destroy their country, the Ukrainian people are prouder and braver than ever. We have no doubt, Ukraine will be victorious. Today and into the future, we stand with Ukraine, its independence, peace, and freedom.

The statement was issued by Embassy of Australia, Nepal, British Embassy Kathmandu, Delegation of the European Union to Nepal, Embassy of Finland, Kathmandu, Embassy of France, Kathmandu, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Kathmandu, Embassy of Japan in Nepal, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kathmandu, United States Embassy, Kathmandu and Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal.

