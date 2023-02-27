More Than 180 Arrested Over Collapsed Buildings In Turkey Quakes

Feb. 27, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Turkey's justice authorities are widening their probe into building collapses in the massive earthquakes that hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border. More than 180 people have been arrested so far.

It has been confirmed that the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6, and subsequent quakes, killed at least 44,218 people in Turkey, and 5,914 in Syria.

Many victims were found in the debris of collapsed buildings.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday that 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings had been arrested.

Prosecutors in the Nurdagi district near the epicenter told NHK that the local mayor had been arrested over work carried out by a construction company he used to run.

Victims' relatives are angry.

At least 173,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were damaged to such an extent that they need to be demolished.

Those who lost their homes are pursuing lawsuits.



