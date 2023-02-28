Turkish Government Faces Criticism Over Handling Of Earthquakes

Turkish Government Faces Criticism Over Handling Of Earthquakes

Feb. 28, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

The Turkish government is facing growing criticism of its handling of the devastating earthquakes that left more than 50,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

The magnitude 7.8 quake on February 6 and ensuing powerful tremors left at least 44,374 people dead in Turkey, and 5,914 in Syria.

Another magnitude 5.2 quake hit the southeastern Turkish province of Malatya on Monday. Authorities said it killed one person, injured 110 others and caused 29 buildings to collapse.

Three weeks after the quakes, which left more than 1.9 million people homeless, government officials are under fire for their initial response. Many also say the government should have taken measures to make buildings more resilient to earthquakes.

There was a clash between demonstrators and security officers in Istanbul on Sunday. In a separate incident, fans chanted demands for the government to resign during a soccer match at a stadium in the city.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apologized for the government's sluggish response to the disaster during a visit to Adiyaman, one of the hard-hit areas, on Monday.

He said officials were unable to work the way they wanted to in the first few days, due to bad weather and challenges caused by damaged infrastructure.

Erdogan stressed that the government will do everything it can to rebuild the country.

Agencies

CoAS General Sharma Calls Ex-Nepal Army Personal To Defend The Institution
Feb 28, 2023
Eight Parties Form Taskforce
Feb 27, 2023
More Than 180 Arrested Over Collapsed Buildings In Turkey Quakes
Feb 27, 2023
Imports Of Rice Declines By 27 Percent In Seven Months Of Current Fiscal Year
Feb 26, 2023
Turkey And Syria Quakes: Over 50,000 Die
Feb 26, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

More Than 180 Arrested Over Collapsed Buildings In Turkey Quakes By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Turkey And Syria Quakes: Over 50,000 Die By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000 By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude By Agencies 1 week ago
Japanese Expert Blames 'Pancake' Collapses For Turkey Quake Carnage By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Rescue Crews In Turkey And Syria Press on By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

CoAS General Sharma Calls Ex-Nepal Army Personal To Defend The Institution By Agencies Feb 28, 2023
Nepal To Administer Booster Vaccine Shorts All Citizens Above 55 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder And Lightening Will Likely In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2023
CPN-UML Withdraw The Support To Prachanda’s Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Reaches At 38 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2023
Paul Shah Released From Jail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75