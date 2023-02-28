Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder And Lightening Will Likely In Hilly Regions

Feb. 28, 2023, 7:18 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

