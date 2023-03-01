Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 1, 2023, 6:59 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Administer Booster Vaccine Shorts All Citizens Above 55
Feb 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder And Lightening Will Likely In Hilly Regions
Feb 28, 2023
CPN-UML Withdraw The Support To Prachanda’s Government
Feb 27, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Reaches At 38
Feb 27, 2023
Paul Shah Released From Jail
Feb 27, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder And Lightening Will Likely In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Traces Of Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Province 1 And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Code of Conduct Come Into Effect For Upcoming President Elections By Agencies Mar 01, 2023
G20 Foreign Ministers To Meet In India To Discuss Ukraine By Agencies Mar 01, 2023
Putin Suspends New START Nuclear Treaty With US By Agencies Mar 01, 2023
NEPAL-INDIA Joint Steering Committee (JSC) MEET: Power Trade Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel Feb 28, 2023
CoAS General Sharma Calls Ex-Nepal Army Personal To Defend The Institution By Agencies Feb 28, 2023
Nepal To Administer Booster Vaccine Shorts All Citizens Above 55 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75