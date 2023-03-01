Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .