Australian Ambassador Launches Women Entrepreneurship Project In Jumla

Australian Ambassador Launches Women Entrepreneurship Project In Jumla

March 9, 2023, 8:01 p.m.

Australia’s Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk, has visited Jumla to launch a new project to support 380 women-owned agroforestry small businesses in Nepal’s north-west region.

Ambassador in Jumla visit .jpg

“On International Women’s Day 2023, I’m delighted to be celebrating with women and girls in Jumla. The Australian Embassy is pleased to mark this event by promoting women’s economic empowerment through the Advancing Women in Agroforestry Business Enterprises project,” said Ambassador Volk.

The NGO, Business and Professional Women Nepal, is implementing the project with financial and technical support from its Australian partner, Assisi Aid Projects, and the Australian Government, through its Australian NGO Cooperation Program.

Ambassador with women .jpg

The development of sustainable agriculture cooperatives under the project will enable women to build profitable and resilient businesses, and be economically self-reliant entrepreneurs, capable of contributing to their local economies.

Addressing the launch event, Ambassador Volk underscored the Australian government’s commitment to promoting gender equality in the most remote parts of Nepal.

“Women’s economic empowerment underpins the wellbeing and prosperity of local communities, nations and the globe,” she said. “It is also key to the realization of the human rights of women and girls themselves.

“That is why the Australian Government has a target that 80 per cent of its development investments must effectively address gender equality.”

Australian Ambassador to Nepal in Karnali1.jpg

During the visit, Ambassador Volk met with women entrepreneurs from Jumla district and learned from them about harvesting and processing of non-timber forest products, including herbs. She discussed ways the new Agroforestry Business Enterprises project would expand opportunities to add value through processing as well as support the sustainable use of resources.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Calls For Meaningful Regional Cooperation
Mar 09, 2023
NC Leader Ram Chandra Poudel Elected As The Third President Of Republic Nepal
Mar 09, 2023
Nepalese Cricket Team Win Beats PNG By 52 Runs
Mar 09, 2023
Presidential Elections Results Is Expected To Announce By 7 PM
Mar 09, 2023
NEA Urges Consumers To Install Meter For Street Lights
Mar 09, 2023

More on National

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Calls For Meaningful Regional Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 43 minutes ago
Presidential Elections Results Is Expected To Announce By 7 PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 45 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addressed BIMSTEC Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
PROYEL IN IWD 2023: Gender Equality And Empowerment Through DigitALL By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 19 hours ago
DPM Shrestha Stresses The Need For All Out Support To Build The Economy Of LDC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Nine Political Parties Agree To Conclude Issues Related To Transitional Justice By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

NC Leader Ram Chandra Poudel Elected As The Third President Of Republic Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023
Nepalese Cricket Team Win Beats PNG By 52 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023
Communicating Actions At Water Conference By Batu Uprety Mar 09, 2023
NEA Urges Consumers To Install Meter For Street Lights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023
China’s National People’s Congress Begins 14th Congress By Xinhua Mar 09, 2023
UN Secretary-general Pushes To Extend Grain Deal By Agencies Mar 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75