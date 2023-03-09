China’s National People’s Congress Begins 14th Congress

China’s National People’s Congress Begins 14th Congress

March 9, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

The first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held a plenary meeting Tuesday to hear work reports of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), as well as an explanation on a reform plan of the State Council institutions.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, delivered a report on the work of the 13th NPC Standing Committee to the meeting.

Chief Justice Zhou Qiang delivered the work report of the SPC and Procurator-general Zhang Jun delivered the work report of the SPP.

State Councilor Xiao Jie explained the plan on reforming the State Council institutions to the lawmakers.

Xinhua

