Chinese Anti-epidemic Supplies To Be Sent To Nepal: Spokesperson

Chinese Anti-epidemic Supplies To Be Sent To Nepal: Spokesperson

May 7, 2021, 7:52 p.m.

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A batch of anti-epidemic supplies has been largely collected and will be sent to Nepal as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked whether China will provide Nepal with anti-epidemic assistance as the COVID-19 epidemic in Nepal has worsened rapidly in recent days, with the number of confirmed cases reaching a new high.

Wang said that as friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners, China and Nepal have joined hands to help each other and written a new chapter of China-Nepal friendship since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Noting the recent severe situation in Nepal, Wang said China understood the challenges Nepal was facing and would continue to do its best to provide support to the Nepali side.

At the recent video conference of the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on COVID-19, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China will provide Nepal with a new batch of anti-epidemic supplies.

At present, the batch of supplies is almost complete and will be sent to the Nepali side as soon as possible. Meanwhile, local governments and sectors of Chinese society are also actively donating needed supplies to Nepal, the spokesperson said.

"We believe that under the leadership of the Nepalese government and the joint efforts of all parties, the Nepalese people are sure to overcome the pandemic at an early date and see their lives and production return to normal," Wang said.

Xinhua

China Pledges To Deepen Anti-pandemic Cooperation With South Asian Countries: Chinese Foreign Minister
Apr 28, 2021
Russia Expels 10 U.S. Diplomats In Retaliation For Sanctions
Apr 17, 2021
Chinese Survey Team Expected To Reach Summit Of Mt. Everest On May 27
May 26, 2020
Chinese Mt. Everest (Mt. Qomolangma) Remeasuring Team On Route To Peak
May 11, 2020
Xi Holds Talks With Pakistani President
Mar 18, 2020

More on News

Door-To-Door Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients: Minister Gurung By Agencies 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
CPN-UML Standing Committee Meeting Discusses To Obtain Vote In Parliament By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepali Popular Singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Climbing Expedition Resumes Mount Everest By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepal Army At Work To Construct Infrastructures For Holding Centres By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
Game On For TMC In Bengal By Sambridh Ghimire May 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4106 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9023 Cases , 2905 Recoveries And 50 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
Kiren Bhujel’s New Music Video Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2021
India Logs Record 414,000 New Cases, Several States Announced Lockdown By Agencies May 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75