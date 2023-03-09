Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely In Some Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

March 9, 2023, 7:20 a.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

