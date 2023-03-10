Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

March 10, 2023, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and and mainly fair rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountainous region of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas in Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountainous region of the country

