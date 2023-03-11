Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

March 11, 2023, 7:53 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Experts Renewed Commitments To Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment
Mar 11, 2023
Vice President Nomination Today
Mar 11, 2023
The Bamboo Series Discusses BCM As A Recourse To Make Businesses Resilient
Mar 10, 2023
Private Sector Should Be Strong And Powerful: FNCCI Senior VP Chandra Dhakal
Mar 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province
Mar 10, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely In Some Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Experts Renewed Commitments To Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023
Vice President Nomination Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2023
Iran And Saudi Restore Ties In China Broken Deal By Agencies Mar 11, 2023
The Bamboo Series Discusses BCM As A Recourse To Make Businesses Resilient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Private Sector Should Be Strong And Powerful: FNCCI Senior VP Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways Resume Regular Flights From Gautam Buddha International Airport By Agencies Mar 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75