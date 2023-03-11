Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.