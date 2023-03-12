Three Women Candidacy for Vice President

Out of a total four candidates registered for vice president, three are women candidates and out of them three from the ruling coalition and one from main opposition CPN-UML.

They registered their nomination for the Vice Presidential election at the Office of the Election Officer at New Baneshwor on Saturday. The Election Commission (EC) has asked the aspirants to register their candidacies from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

Vice-chair of UML Asta Laxmi Shakya and Ramsahay Prasad Yadav and Pramila Yadav from the Janata Samajwadi Party and Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party have filed their candidacies for the nation’s second highest post.

According to the Office of Election Officer, UML’s vice-chair Shakya was proposed by UML chairman KP Sharma Oli, vice-chairman Subas Nembang, Chabi Lal Biswokarma, Raghubir Mahaseth and Gokarna Bista.

Her candidacy was seconded by Mahesh Bartaula, Tulasa Dahal, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Bhagwati Neupane and Yasodha Rijal, Election Officer Mahesh Sharma Poudel said.

Similarly, the supporters of the Parliamentary Party leader of JSP-N Ramsahay Prasad Yadav are senior leader Ashok Kumar Rai, lawmakers Pradip Yadav, Kishan Shrestha, Shakti Basnet and Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi.

His candidacy was seconded by Rekha Yadav, Ambika Kafle, Prakash Jwala, Khimlal Devkota and Bhanubhakta Joshi.

Likewise, another candidate of JSP-N Pramila Yadav was proposed by Ranju Jha, Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav, Nawal Kishore Sah, Dipak Karki and Raj Kishore Yadav, while it was seconded by Anita Devkota, Bimala Subedi, Gita Gurung, Jayanti Rai and Manish Kumar Suman.

In the same way, Jha of C.K. Raut-led Janamat Party was proposed by Abdul Khan, Anita Devi, Gangaram Chaudhary, Abiram Sharma and Rupa Kumari Yadav while it was seconded by Goma Labh Sapkota, Binita Kumari Singh, Basanta Kumar Kushwaha, Ram Prakash Chaudhary and Rani Kumari Tiwari.

Three candidates from the ruling coalition partners, including two from JSP-N, have filed their candidacy as the coalition failed to forge consensus on the candidate for the election of Vice President slated for March 17.

Earlier on Saturday, the meeting of the nine-party ruling alliance was held at Prime Minister’s residence Baluwatar to field three candidates for the post.

The JSP-N has registered the candidacy of Pramila Yadav following the debate whether a male can be elected in the Vice Presidential post after a male President-elect.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday has directed the Election Officer to register the candidates of a different gender or community from that of the President-elect for the Vice-Presidential post.

However, the EC didn’t mention specific gender for the candidature of the post of Vice President. All the candidates who filed their nomination for the post of Vice President are from a different community from that of the President-elect, while three candidates are of different gender.

According to the constitution, the Vice President must be either from different gender or community from that of the President. Two separate complaints have been lodged with the Election Commission against JSP-N candidate Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, questioning his qualification to become a candidate for the nation’s second highest post.

Candidates of the ruling coalition partner and the main opposition CPN-UML filed complaints against Yadav at New Baneshwor-based Office of the Election Officer on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Office of the Election Officer, Janamat Party’s candidate Mamata Jha and UML’s Asta Laxmi Shakya filed a complaint each demanding EC to cancel his nomination arguing that only female candidates could contest the election as a male has been elected the President already.

Both the complaints questioned the qualification of Yadav to become a candidate for the Vice President citing that it is against the spirit of the constitution.