Ram Chandra Paudel Takes Oath Of Office As Third President Of Nepal

Newly elected President Ram Chandra Paudel has been sworn in as the third president of the country amid a special function at the president's office Sheetal Niwas on Monday.
President Paudel was sworn in before acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki.
