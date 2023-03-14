Ram Chandra Paudel Takes Oath Of Office As Third President Of Nepal

March 14, 2023, 10:27 a.m.

Newly elected President Ram Chandra Paudel has been sworn in as the third president of the country amid a special function at the president's office Sheetal Niwas on Monday.
President Paudel was sworn in before acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki.

