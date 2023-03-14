Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

March 14, 2023, 10:21 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas light rain or Thunder is likely in few places of Bagmati and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partially cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

