COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 06 New Cases And 03 Recoveries

March 17, 2023, 3:08 p.m.

With 06 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,178

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 100 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 06 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 919 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 20 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 19 patients are placed in home isolation and 01 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,03 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,138 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

