Dr. Suresh Chandra Chalise Appointed Foreign Relations Advisor To President

President Ram Chandra Paudel Names Dr. Suresh Chandra Chalise As His Advisor On International Relations

March 18, 2023, 9:01 a.m.

Dr. Suresh Chandra Chalise has been named the foreign relations advisor to President Ram Chandra Paudel. He previously held a number of high-level and significant positions during a period of political unrest, including that of the late Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala's and the Nepali ambassador to the US and UK.

Dr. Chalise will reportedly also investigate the president's secretariat, according to the president's office. Dr. Chalise will review the president's secretariat in addition to advising the president on different issues pertaining to foreign policy and Nepal's international relations.

Dr. Chalise has extensive experience in international relations and is a Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral; AvH, UGC, and LS Fellow. He participated in Nepali Congress politics and was the 2013 Grassroots Diplomate Award winner from London. Earlier, Dr. Chalise also served as foreign relations advisor of former prime minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai.

Chirinjibi Adhikari has also been chosen to serve as Paudel's personal secretary.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Embassy Organized Nepal Events In Bangkok
Mar 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning To Some Places Of The Country
Mar 18, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 06 New Cases And 03 Recoveries
Mar 17, 2023
Nepal Is Firm To Successfully Implement BRI Projects: DPM Shrestha
Mar 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal
Mar 17, 2023

More on National

NEPAL ATTENDING UN WATER CONFERENCE: Clear And Concise Position Paper By Keshab Poudel 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin, Alleging War Crimes In Ukraine By Agencies 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Nepal Is Firm To Successfully Implement BRI Projects: DPM Shrestha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
United Kingdom To Provide 90 Million Pounds For Infrastructure Development To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Australian Government Supports Concert To #EmbraceAutism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Bheri-Babai Diversion Project Gains Momentum By Keshab Poudel 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy Organized Nepal Events In Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2023
Work To Strengthen National Unity: Newly Elected Vice President By Agencies Mar 18, 2023
Chinese President Xi To Visit Russia For 3 Days From Monday By Agencies Mar 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning To Some Places Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 06 New Cases And 03 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2023
China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Resume Peace Talks, China Foreign Minister Says By Agencies Mar 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75