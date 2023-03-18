The Embassy of India Kathmandu celebrated 21st Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day at the Embassy premises. Nepali scholarship recipients from current and last 4 years, senior officials of Nepal government, Vice Chancellors of major universities, and principals of eminent schools graced the event.

The event was attended by more than 250 guests, including the awardees of the Golden Jubilee Scholarship of the current as well as previous years. Ambassador of India Naveen Srivastava addressed the gathering.

Pramila Devi Bajracharya, Secretary (Science & Technology), Ministry of Education, Government of Nepal, Prof. Dr. Dev Raj Adhikari, Chairman, University Grants Commission, and Vice Chancellors of prominent Nepali universities graced the occasion. Those present included Prof. Dr. Nanda Bahadur Singh, Vice Chancellor, Mid-western University, Prof. Dr. Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya, Vice Chancellor, Nepal Open University, Prof Dr. Tilak Ram Acharya, Vice Chancellor, Lumbini Buddhist University, and Prof. Dr. Punya Prasad Regmi, Vice Chancellor, Agriculture and Forestry University. Several senior officials from the Government of Nepal, Deans of various colleges and Principals of eminent schools in Nepal also attended the program.

In his remarks, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava congratulated the 21st batch of the Golden Jubilee Scholarship awardees and announced that a special Embassy of India’s roll of honor will be awarded to meritorious graduating Golden Jubilee scholars, in different categories from next year.

The prestigious Golden Jubilee Scholarship was established in the year 2002 to mark the completion of 50 years of India-Nepal economic cooperation. At the inception of this scheme, 50 Nepali students were awarded the scholarship. In the year 2007, the numbers of scholarships were increased to 100. Since the year 2012, the numbers of scholarships have been doubled to 200. Under this scholarship scheme, an MBBS/BDS student receives NRs. 4000/- per month for five years, a BE student receives NRs. 4000/- per month for four years, and a student studying in other undergraduate courses like BA, BEd, B.Pharmacy, BSc Agriculture, BBA, BBM and BBS receives NRs. 3000/- per month for three years.

This prestigious scheme has so far benefitted 3000 Nepalis, from all the 77 districts of Nepal. Around 45% of the Golden Jubilee scholars are girls.

The current batch of 200 awardees are from 73 districts of Nepal, with 44% of the scholars being girls. 8 differentially abled students have also been selected this year under the Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme.

The Government of India provides a total of about 1600 scholarships in medicine, engineering, dental science, arts, commerce, science, nursing, Ayurveda, dance, theater, performing arts and many other disciplines both in the undergraduate and graduate streams to study in universities in Nepal and in India. 27, 000 Nepali students have benefitted since 2006 from the scholarships.

India and Nepal are close and friendly neighbors, and have longstanding partnership in the field of education. The scholarships and capacity building programs form a part of India’s effort to support and partner in human resource development of Nepal and for the overall socio-economic benefit of the region.