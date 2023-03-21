Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Region Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 21, 2023, 7:50 a.m.

Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces. and at a few places of rest of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces. and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country tonight.

