Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

March 22, 2023, 7:02 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country ..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions tonight.

