Basanta Bahadur Kunwar Appointed As IGP Of Nepal Police

March 24, 2023, 5:16 p.m.

Basanta Bahadur Kunwar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Nepal police. The cabinet held today has decided to promote AIGP Kunwar as new chief of police.

He was out of four AIGP promoted last week. IGP A cabinet meeting on Friday has decided to promote Kunwar as the IGP. IGP Dhira Pratap Singh, who is retiring tonight, handed over insignia to newly appointed IGP.

