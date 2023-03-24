Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

March 24, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of terai and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces .

There will be generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces tonight.

