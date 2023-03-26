Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight .