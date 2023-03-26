Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 26, 2023, 7:25 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Founder Of Butwal Technical Institute Odd Hoftun Is No More
Mar 25, 2023
ICJ Demands To Amend Nepal’s Current Transitional Justice Bill
Mar 25, 2023
Construction Of Substations In Marsyangdi Corridor Reaches At Final Stage
Mar 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Mar 25, 2023
A Total Of 92.2 Percent Households Are Under The Ambit Of Electricity: National Census, 2078
Mar 24, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Mountanious Region Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Region Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Received Rs. 138 Billion Foreign Aids In The Eight Months By Agencies Mar 26, 2023
Russia Handed Over A Missile System To Belarus That Can Carry Nuclear Weapons By Agencies Mar 26, 2023
Tornado Kills At Least 23 In Southern US States By Agencies Mar 26, 2023
Founder Of Butwal Technical Institute Odd Hoftun Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023
ICJ Demands To Amend Nepal’s Current Transitional Justice Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023
Construction Of Substations In Marsyangdi Corridor Reaches At Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75